Lyndon Ray Quisenberry
Lyndon Ray Quisenberry

March 23, 1936 - March 6, 2021

Lyndon loved fishing, hunting, camping, ASU football and spending time with his family. His wife Janice passed away in 2015 and will interred by his side. He is survived by children Steven Quisenberry, Tina Butterfield, Tanya Forsyth and Tessa Dixon. He had 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

