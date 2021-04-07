You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maj. Fred Whitaker, Jr.
0 entries

Maj. Fred Whitaker, Jr.

March 14, 2021

  • 0

Maj. Fred H. Whitaker Jr. worked for many years at Vandenberg AFB as a safety engineer. For details, visit https://www.vacremationsociety.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News