Malcolm McKay Anderson, longtime Lompoc resident, passed away on January 29, 2021 at age 85. Malcolm entered the world squalling, according to his father's scrapbook, a treasured Anderson family heirloom. As he grew, the squalling turned to singing. He was a boy soprano soloist as a child, singing in the Episcopal Cathedral in Los Angeles, and was a finalist in the California “Artists of the Future” Voice contest at age 12. Malcolm had a lifelong love of choral music and sang in high school, college, and in many local choirs throughout his life, well into his 70's. In recent decades, he toured Europe, Quebec, and South America with the Vocal Arts Ensemble, out of San Luis Obispo.
Malcolm was born in 1935 and was raised in over a dozen states, and attended 10 different public schools, as his father, a career Coast Guard Officer, was transferred often. He used his interests in academics, music, and theater to make friends each time the family relocated, and his love of those interests never left him. He particularly enjoyed spending most of his high school years in Honolulu, HI, attending Punahou School.
He obtained his undergraduate degree in Psychology from the College of William & Mary and, after a brief stint in the military, began his professional life as a social worker in San Diego, CA. It was there that he met his wife of 57 years, Beverly. They wed and moved to New York City, where he attended Columbia University and received his Master's degree in Social Work.
Malcolm and Beverly moved to Lompoc in 1969 and raised their family there. Malcolm reveled in fatherhood and family time. He built sandboxes and swing sets. He taught his kids to ride bikes, to garden, to swim, to fish, play tennis, and many other things. His greatest joy was planning family trips. He planned an epic cross country camping road trip in 1976 in honor of the bicentennial, where he showed his family many of the places he had lived in his youth, as well as visiting dozens of historical sites. He had an excellent sense of direction and was great to travel with because he always knew where he was and where he was going.
Malcolm enjoyed a long career with the County of Santa Barbara as a Clinical Social Worker. He retired in 2001 after 31 years with the county.
In his later years, he and Beverly enjoyed visiting Elder Hostels, and going on cruises. He modelled a life-long curiosity and love of learning that was an inspiration to his children and grandchildren. He had a keen intellect and was an avid bridge player, achieving the rank of Bronze Life Member.
His greatest joys were his children and grandchildren. He will be terribly missed. Malcolm was preceded in death by his dear Beverly last June. He is survived by his son, David Anderson (Julie) of Lompoc, Claire Yenish (Joe) of Billings, Montana, and Laura McCarley (Ron) of San Luis Obispo; and six beloved grandchildren: Kate, Megan, Josiah, Wesley, Natalia, and Ivan.
Malcolm Anderson will be interred in the St. Mary's Memorial Garden in late February in a small family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vocal Arts Ensemble. You can visit their website at vocalarts.org and click on the “donate” link.
