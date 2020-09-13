You have permission to edit this article.
On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Marianne Mitchell, loving mother, grandmother and Sister, passed away at the age of 83 in Lompoc, CA.

She now joins her parents, and two of her children who preceded her in death; John and Mark. She is survived by two of her children Andrew Mitchell and Barbara Speicher and her granddaughter, Nicole Speicher. She is also survived by her brother Thomas Fitzgerald (Jacqueline), sister Patricia Morin (William), Godmother Marian Pierzynski, nieces and nephews, and her long-time companion Edward Daniels.

Marianne lived in Lompoc, CA for over 50 years. She worked as a secretary for Martin Marietta and for a guard service prior to her retirement. She enjoyed bowling, taking trips with her long-time companion, she was an avid reader and enjoyed doing needle point and crocheting. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

There will not be a service. Marianne's ashes will be interred privately at Lompoc Cemetery.

