Marinette Sauls, 85, resident of Clovis, CA passed away Saturday January 23, 2021. She was born December 21, 1935 in Laon, France and was a former resident of Lompoc, CA. After meeting her husband to be, Caskell, they were soon thereafter married. She is survived by her sons Phillip, Patrick, Sandy and Rickey, 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
