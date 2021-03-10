Our beloved mother, Mary Catherine Gregory (Grand) of Lompoc, California passed away from her battle with Alzheimer 's on March 1, 2021. Mary, also known as Catherine, was born August 6, 1925, in her home at 1023 Bath Street, Santa Barbara, California, which is the historical landmark "Botiller Adobe" built in 1843. Catherine was the daughter of Gerard and Pauline Grand. She had seven brothers and five sisters which are all deceased. Catherine married Bill Monty Gregory, Jr. on Sept. 18, 1943. They then moved from Santa Barbara to northern California where they happily raised seven children. Catherine was a homemaker, had a love for children, enjoyed camping, taking care of her children and grandchildren, and had an overall joy for life.
She is survived by her son, Steven Gregory (wife Mary Ann) of Red Bluff, California, and daughters, Marie Romero of Santa Barbara, Loretta Hansen (husband Skip) of Modesto, California, Patricia Cox (husband John) of Lompoc, Carolyn Buchanan of Lake Port, California, Judy Gregory and Maryanne Gregory of Red Bluff, California. She was blessed with 15 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren.
Special Thanks to the staff at VNA Health hospice care of Solvang, California and all family and friends who have cared for Catherine and her family. Family funeral gathering will be held at 12pm, March 13, 2021, at Calvary Cemetery, 199 North Hope Ave, Santa Barbara. Masks are required for those who attend. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines for the gathering.
