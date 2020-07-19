Mary Elizabeth Bonham, born August 12, 1935 in North Hollywood, Ca passed away peacefully at the Gateway Gardens in Eugene, Oregon on July 10, 2020 . Mary, who went by Sue, retired as an OB/GYN nurse at McKenzie Willamette in Springfield Oregon. Prior, she worked many years at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center while raising her family. Sue had a passion for antiques and an eye for bargains as she loved to browse the local thrift stores and garage sales to see what treasures she could find. She also enjoyed crafts, reading a good mystery book and trips to the casinos to try her luck. Another favorite pastime included playing cards with her kids and grandkids, especially the game Spite and Malice, of which she was a true master. Sue now joins her husband, Virgil Lee who passed in 2007. She leaves behind 3 children: Kelly Bonham and wife Robin of Birch Bay, Wa, Ava Carnegie and husband Clint of Manteca, Ca and Bryan Bonham of Eugene, Oregon. 8 Grandchildren: Jeff, Jeremiah and wife Whitney, Jeffrey, Garrett, Brittany, Caroline, Josef and Emilee. Sue also had 4 great grandchildren: Astrid, Rowan, Thalen and Baby Brodyn. Sue will be greatly missed by many.
Services were held privately.
