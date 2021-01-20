Mary Jane Holt entered God 's eternal kingdom, Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 8:33 am. She was surrounded by her four loving children when the Good Lord called her home. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Nels & Mae Norbie of Minnesota, and her beloved husband of 55 years, J C Holt (2008).
As the wife of a career U. S. Air Force man, Mary and the family were constantly on the move across the United States in dedication to JC and her country. Stops included Texas, Minnesota, Illinois, Washington, North Dakota, and California (Vandenberg Air Force Base), where Mary and JC would raise their teenage children and retire in Vandenberg Village (Lompoc), California.
Mary worked in the Accounts Payable Department at Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria, California, prior to her retirement after 25 years of service.
Mary's children fondly, and proudly, recall their parents' involvement in all aspects of their lives. From being Den parents for the Scouts to Little League “Team Mom” and coach, in addition to strong involvement in school PTA's and booster clubs as well as president of the Vandenberg Saddle Club.
Dedication and service to the Lord set the foundation for Mary and JC's life together as they sought to seek His will in their marriage and in raising their family. Mary sincerely enjoyed her connection with her church family and felt very blessed to see her children continuing their walk of faith.
After the death of JC, Mary was so very thankful for and cherished her church family, friends, and loving neighbors for the love and care they provided.
Mary is survived by her four children: JC (Sheryl), Jeff (Erin), Wendy (John), and Greg (Linda); five grandchildren: JC III (Marlyn), Janelle (Jordan), Von, Max (Natalie), Sam (Jessica); seven great-grandchildren: Joseph, Jarrett, Sean, Rylinn, Cruz, Jude, and Piper Jolene.
She is also survived by her brother Ronald and sister Penny and their families. JC's sisters in Texas were also a major influence in her life.
She loved having her family home for the holidays the most, loved her Las Vegas jaunts and she was constantly at odds with her crossword puzzles and game shows!
Mary would believe that her most notable accomplishments were the fact that she walked along God's pathway and that she was a devoted wife to her husband and a loving mother to her children.
She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by those who were fortunate enough to share in her journey.
The service will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 10:45 am, at the Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery and may be viewed online through the Starbuck-Lind Mortuary website and by selecting Mary's photo and scrolling down to the live stream window.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers donations be sent to Bethany Lutheran Church, 135 South E Street, Lompoc, CA 93436.
