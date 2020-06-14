Mary Lou Henderson Swarner

Passed on 02/04/2020, she was Born & Raised in Lompoc, CA. Married to Jerrold O. Swarner, moved to Gilroy, Lompoc, Indio, San Pasqual Valley, where they raised Jerrold R, James, Robert, Carol. Then off to Bishop, CA., where both Her & Husband opened Center for Disability Center's thru the Elk's Lodge's in both Escondido, Inyo County. Sponsoring a Special Girl with a disability get involved Special Olympics. Mary Lou & Son Jerrold R., both involvement in opening Mt. Shadows Mountain Shadows Care Center, Escondido, CA., Mary Lou then went to North County Senior Gleaners of San Diego County, Escondido, CA. She lived her last years at Long Term, Board & Care, Assistant Living home. CROSSROADS HOME CARE, ESCONDIDO, CA., In Lieu of Flowers & Cards, Donation to Mt. Shadows Mountain Shadows Care Center, Escondido, CA, Scholarship Foundation, In the name of Jerrold R. Swarner, checks may be sent to: Mountain Shadows Foundation, 970 Los Vallecitos Blvd., Suite 240, San Marcos, CA 92069, Survived by Rest of the Swarner Family.