Maureen Francis Vallerie
Maureen Francis Vallerie

January 23, 2021

Maureen Francis Vallerie (Bremerman/Daly) passed on January 23, 2021 and joined Gene, her beloved husband of 50 years. She was preceded in death by three husbands and two children. Born in Lompoc on March 20, 1933, Maureen left Lompoc with her first husband Davey Sanford and began her lifelong journey culminating with 8 children, 21 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren. Maureen never met a stranger. Locally, she was preceded in death by her brother Fred (Duke) Bremerman in 2011 and is survived by her sister, Greta French, as well as extended family throughout the country. Services were held in Mazatlan, Mexico headed by several of her children.

