Michael Henry Nickolaus
Michael Henry Nickolaus

September 24, 2020

Michael Henry Nickolaus, 73, resident of Atascadero, CA passed away on September 24, 2020. Born in Lompoc to Harold and Dorothy Nickolaus, Mike loved the outdoors and wildlife and eventually became a commercial fisherman. He graduated from Lompoc High School in the class of 1965. He was drafted into the army in 1967 and spent time in Vietnam. Later, he owned the Fish Grotto in Lompoc and was well known for his kindness, generosity, and thoughtfulness.

He is survived by his brother Paul (Lana Holt); his nieces LaRene (Kurt Olbeter) and Stephanie (Ian Lindsey) and their children.

