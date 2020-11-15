Michael Henry Nickolaus, 73, resident of Atascadero, CA passed away on September 24, 2020. Born in Lompoc to Harold and Dorothy Nickolaus, Mike loved the outdoors and wildlife and eventually became a commercial fisherman. He graduated from Lompoc High School in the class of 1965. He was drafted into the army in 1967 and spent time in Vietnam. Later, he owned the Fish Grotto in Lompoc and was well known for his kindness, generosity, and thoughtfulness.
He is survived by his brother Paul (Lana Holt); his nieces LaRene (Kurt Olbeter) and Stephanie (Ian Lindsey) and their children.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.