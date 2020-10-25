Mike McVicar, aged 76, passed away peacefully at his home on October 20, 2020. A native of Lompoc, Mike lived an idyllic childhood, roaming the hills in Miguelito Canyon, catching fish and frogs in the creeks, and surfing nearby beaches. He loved the outdoors and wildlife so much he would sometimes bring it home with him, including raccoons, a duck, a coatimundi, snakes, and many other small critters. Mike developed his love of cars at an early age restoring his first one, a 1932 Ford Coupe, before his high school graduation. He went on to restore, repair, and sell multiple hot rods in the 33 years he owned Jeffers Muffler Shop in Lompoc. Most afternoons found a group of friends and car enthusiasts keeping him company at his shop and he was always ready to take a break and visit with them. He was well known for freely giving advice and assistance to anyone who asked. Although his cars won many car show awards and were featured in national magazines, his first love was always spending time with family. Family vacations to Lake Nacimiento, Bass Lake and Yosemite created many happy memories. He was happiest on the water, teaching his children to water ski, and cruising in the boat. Hiking the countryside around the lake with his young grandchildren was always an adventure. Hikes with grandpa meant turning logs over to find lizards or stopping to appreciate a deer, hawk, or eagle. He had a wealth of information about nature, wildlife, and local history which he shared with his children and grandchildren. In later years, he and his wife Sharon took their trailer on many camping trips throughout the western half of the country, including numerous visits with family in the Seattle area. Mike was well known for his sharp sense of humor and willingness to always lend a hand to whoever needed one.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon; his three children, Shawn (Laura), Heather Anderson, and Kelli (Phillip) Poist; his grandchildren Evan and Garrett McVicar; Aidan, Jackson, Amanda, Jude, and Arthur Anderson; and Owen, Finn, Boone, and Talan Poist He is also survived by his three brothers, Stephen, David and Bill and his five sisters, Patricia Leveque, Cait Hutnik, Marjorie Mayfield, Allison Cox and Jennifer Kizziah.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Lompoc Valley Historical Society, or to Lompoc High School Alumni Association. A memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date.
