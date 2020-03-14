Nancy Kratz Moyer Sevenandt, 86, passed away Sunday, March 8 at her home in Savannah, Georgia. Nancy was a resident of Lompoc from 1980 through 2012. She retired from the Technical Library at Vandenberg AFB. Nancy had moved to Savannah to be near immediate family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Sevenandt. Nancy is survived by her daughters, Holly Lewis and Wendy Sevenandt, and granddaughter, Christina Lewis. Services will be held in Nancy's hometown of Harleysville, Pennsylvania, on Saturday March 21, 2020, at the Indian Creek Church of the Brethren.