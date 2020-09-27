You have permission to edit this article.
Noal Wayne Spurlock
Noal Wayne Spurlock

August 21, 2020

Spurlock Noal.jpg

Noal Wayne Spurlock, 95, former resident of Lompoc, passed away August 21, 2020 in Lafayette, Colorado. Wayne was born in Texas to Winfred and Purdy Spurlock. After graduating high school Wayne enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served on the USS Suwanne as a radar operator in WWII. He eventually moved to Lompoc where he met and married his wife of 42 years, Perla Spurlock. Wayne retired from Vought Corporation in 1982 and moved with Perla to Colorado in the summer of 2019.

