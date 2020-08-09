You have permission to edit this article.
Ola M. Cooks entered eternal rest with her Heavenly Father. Ola was loving wife to Billy (Bill) Cooks, mother to Monica Cooks. A former resident of Lompoc she worked at VAFB and member at St. James Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Monica Cooks. Sisters: Luella Miller, Georgiana and (Murry Fontenot recently passed July 24, 2020), Patricia, Pamela, Jacquelyn Davis and two God daughters with a host of loving, nieces, nephew, cousins, and many friends.

Donations GoFundMe: https://gf.me/u/yk7uti

