Oscar Santini Fletes, was born on February 8, 1955, In Tijuana, Mexico to Benito and Mary Fletes. Oscar was a Good Husband, Great Dad, Grandfather and a friend to many.

Oscar passed away on Sunday, April 26, at home, surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his Mother Mary, Father Benito Fletes, and his favorite four-legged baby Suzy who always stood by his side.

Oscar moved to Santa Barbara County at the age of 8 and grew up living in Lompoc. He attended Lompoc High School where he met the love of his life. They were married 43 years in Lompoc and settled down to start their family, having two children, Oscar (Ming) and Tricia (Little Booty).

Oscar grew up working in the agriculture industry and made a name for himself. During his career Oscar was able to travel around the world and his family was lucky enough to experience it with him.

In his free time Oscar loved being home with his four-legged babies, playing the keyboards and was a faithful Rams fan. His pride and joy was his Harley Davidson.

Oscar is survived by his wife Sandra, son Ming, daughter Tricia, sons-in-law Jonathan and Vincent, grandchildren Vincent and Kayla, his brothers, Jessie (wife Adelfa), David (wife Isabel) and Marcos, and much more family too long to list but he loved them all.

No Services will be held at Oscar's Request.