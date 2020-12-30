Otis "Nick" McGraw

At the age of 80, Nick McGraw passed away on Sunday December 13th at home after a 40-year battle with Parkinsons disease. He was born April 22, 1940, in North Carolina. After high school and tech school, he moved to Lompoc, California.
It was then that he began his 35-year career with Chevron in the service station business when full service meant something. Through his businesses, he mentored many of the young employees who worked for him and instilled in them a very strong work ethic. They still talk of it today. A joke among the employees was that once you thought you were through, he would find more work for you to do; wipe down the gas pumps, clean the windows, clean the restrooms, pull the weeds, etc.
An avid outdoorsman and fisherman, bass fishing was his passion. He was one of the founders of the Lompoc Bass Masters and a member of other bass clubs. He was also a member of the Lompoc Valley Club and the Lompoc Historical Society.
Nick is survived by his wife Jerilyn, their two sons Mark McGraw and Trenton McGraw, five grandchildren, and his sibling.
We would like to extend our gratitude to VNA Health (Visiting Nurses & Hospice Care). A special thanks to Debbie, Billie and Anna for their loving care and support.
As to his wishes, there is no service. If desired, donations can be made in his name to the Parkinsons Foundation online (Parkinson.org) or to a charity of choice.
