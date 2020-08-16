You have permission to edit this article.
Patricia Elaine Field
Patricia Elaine Field

September 27, 1963 - August 8, 2020

Patricia Elaine Field

Patti Field, beloved wife, daughter, sister and friend, passed away peacefully with her husband Gary at her side on August 8, 2020. She demonstrated both strength and resiliency after a prolonged battle with brain cancer.

Born to Jack and Janet Holstead on September 27, 1963, Patti grew up in many western states. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing at the University of Northern Colorado and moved to Lompoc, California, and began working at Lompoc Hospital soon after. She served her community as a nurse for over 30 years.

She met her beloved husband Gary, and they were married in 1995. Her smile and joy could light up the room. She enjoyed visiting with her family and friends and loved to travel the world. One of her greatest joys was to serve her church community by singing with the worship team. Services have not been arranged as of yet, but there will be a celebration of life planned in the future. The family appreciates all of the support from her friends. She will be dearly missed by all.

"I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing to the glory that will be revealed in us." Romans 8:18

