Phyllis J. Petry of Lompoc died peacefully Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the age of 97.
Phyllis was born May 16, 1922 in York, Pennsylvania to Coleman and Elsie Livingston Leash. Raised and educated in York, she married Austin Petry and became a military wife. Their family was stationed at United States Air Force bases in Delaware, Japan, Massachusetts and finally at Vandenberg AFB in California. She worked as a government secretary for over 40 years at many of those bases.
You have free articles remaining.
A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she loved visits from her grandchildren and always remembered their birthdays. She enjoyed Bingo, especially at the Half Century Club, playing Bonanza card game every Saturday night, crocheting and knitting. She was a staunch Republican!
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Lt. Col Austin Petry (Ret.) in 1994. She is survived by her daughter Beverly Ochiai; sons Daniel and Austin Petry; grandchildren Derek and Brent Ochiai, Christina Panameno, Candy and Farrell Luenser; great grandchildren Whitman and Sophie Ochiai, Isabella and Lucia Panameno, Zachary and Joshua Wahl, Taylor and Lauren Allen, and Kylie Moll.
The memorial service will be Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 2:30 pm at the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ. Cremation will be followed by inurnment in the Mount Rose Cemetery in York, Pennsylvania.
Memorial donations can be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, Mt. Rose Ave and Ogontz St, York, Pennsylvania 17403.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.