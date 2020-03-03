Phyllis J. Petry of Lompoc died peacefully Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the age of 97.

Phyllis was born May 16, 1922 in York, Pennsylvania to Coleman and Elsie Livingston Leash. Raised and educated in York, she married Austin Petry and became a military wife. Their family was stationed at United States Air Force bases in Delaware, Japan, Massachusetts and finally at Vandenberg AFB in California. She worked as a government secretary for over 40 years at many of those bases.

A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she loved visits from her grandchildren and always remembered their birthdays. She enjoyed Bingo, especially at the Half Century Club, playing Bonanza card game every Saturday night, crocheting and knitting. She was a staunch Republican!

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Lt. Col Austin Petry (Ret.) in 1994. She is survived by her daughter Beverly Ochiai; sons Daniel and Austin Petry; grandchildren Derek and Brent Ochiai, Christina Panameno, Candy and Farrell Luenser; great grandchildren Whitman and Sophie Ochiai, Isabella and Lucia Panameno, Zachary and Joshua Wahl, Taylor and Lauren Allen, and Kylie Moll.