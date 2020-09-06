Mrs. Phil (Phyllis Jean) Moore, 95, of Lompoc, California, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Phil was born on September 2, 1924, in Rockville, Nebraska, to Irma and Alton “Al” Woten of Shelton, Nebraska. Phil married Colonel W. Paul Moore, with whom she raised two daughters and two sons-Kathy Conway (Mike), Kerry Lynn Sills (Greg), Mark (Terri), and Paul Jr. Her grandchildren include Daniel, Randi, Davia, Devon, Danny, Desiree`, Deanna, and Jason. She has ten great-grandchildren.
Phil was a lifelong public service volunteer. This habit began as an Air Force Officer's wife, raising their four children at various bases in the United States, Germany, and Japan. Her volunteer services included teaching English to the wives of the Japanese Air Defense Force, managing a Red Cross thrift shop, and raising funds for non-profit organizations.
Upon Paul's retirement from the Air Force in 1968, the family moved from McChord AFB to the SF Bay Area where Phil worked as a Contract Decorator for hotels and offices. In 1971, the family moved to Lompoc, California-Phil served five years on the Santa Barbara County Human Services Commission.
Phil was extremely active in the California Republican Party, including executive positions in the California Federation of Republican Women, Chairwoman of the Reagan Country Roundup annual fundraiser drive, and numerous election committees at the state and national level. She served as Chair of the Santa Barbara County Republican Central Committee, and later as Vice-Chair of the California Republican Party. Phil was invited to attend a presidential briefing and the inauguration of Ronald Reagan in 1985.
She also served on the California Contractors State Licensing Board (CSLB), helping to oversee licensing and regulation of the state's 278,000 contractors. Originally appointed by Governor George Deukmejian and twice reappointed by Governor Pete Wilson in recognition of her commitment to public service, Phil was affectionately known for being as generous with her opinions as she was with her time, and was nicknamed the “Cal Ripken” of the CSLB for never having missed a board or committee meeting during her decade-long tenure. One of her Board colleagues respectfully described her as the “Board's conscience".
Phil was preceded in her death by her parents, Al and Irma Woten, sister, Norma Hartman, husband, Paul, and son, Paul Jr. She is survived by her daughters Kathy and Kerry Lynn, her son Mark, and Chris and Julie Hartman.
The family will hold a graveside celebration of life on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary is overseeing the arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Red Cross of the Central Coast, (831) 624-6921 https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/
