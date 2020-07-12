Rachel Arreola, 84 of Lompoc California, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 6, 2020. She was born in El Paso, Texas and moved to Lompoc in 1962. She is survived by her loving husband Hector, of 64 years. Together they had five children, Patricia Nix-Duemmell of Marysville, Washington; Liz Arreola of Atascadero, California; Abigail Boyd of Spring, Texas; Joel Arreola of Lompoc and Rebecca Arreola of Lompoc. The loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
In high school she was active in the marching band at Bowie HS in El Paso. Rachel was also active in organizations such as the Rainbow Girls, Eastern Stars and a member of the First United Methodist Church for over 60 years. She was a pre-school teacher for 20 years with Head Start and also worked in the Aerospace Industry. She was also big supporter of all Lompoc High School sports especially the Football team.
The Arreola Family will be having a small social memorial service for Rachel on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 1pm-5pm. This is an informal come and go as you would like. This will take place at the Arreola home located at 6 Oxford Dr.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.