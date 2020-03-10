Mr. Ramon “Ray” Soto Castillo died in his home on March 5, 2020, in Lompoc, California, at the age of 94. He would have turned 95 at the end of this month.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ray is survived by his children Ramona Castillo, Reyna Castillo, and Ramon Ray Castillo Jr (Rachael), his 20 Grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Eloisa and Refugio Castillo and wife Edith Castillo.

Ray was born on March 30, 1925, in Georgetown, Texas. He was one of five children. His family moved to Lompoc, California in 1944. Ray joined the Army in 1942 and fought in WWII. After the war, Ray was in a musical group called The Tres Amigos where he played the guitar. Ray was a very talented guitarist and loved music. His trio even had the honor to play for President Ronald Reagan.

A burial is scheduled for March 18, 2020, at 1:00PM at the Lompoc Cemetery, 600 South C Street, with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Lompoc Veteran's Memorial Building Banquet Hall at 100 E Locust Ave from 1:30-5:30 pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ray's life and are encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert. Ray's wish was anyone who comes to his Celebration of Life to wear the color sage green instead of black and to not mourn too long. He was a beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather and will be greatly missed.