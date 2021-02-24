Randy Lewis Adkins

Randy was the son of Fred D. Adkins and Betty J. Adkins. He was born on January 31, 1956, in St. Louis, Missouri. Randy moved to Lompoc, California, in 1959, when his mother married Ramon (Ray) Navarro. Together, Betty and Ray raised nine children.
Randy attended La Honda and Fillmore Elementary Schools, Lompoc Junior High School, and Lompoc Senior High School. Randy enjoyed camping, horseshoes, dice, cards, traveling to Mexico, barbeques, and, most of all, family and family gatherings.
Randy proudly helped family and friends with any and all construction and handyman jobs. Randy obtained a contractors license in the State of Washington while living there after graduation. Randys love for family brought him back to his hometown Lompoc to be with his parents Ray and Betty in their later years. His love for Mexican food also made a great impact on that decision. Randys two best friends were his fur friends Bud and Mac. Bud and Mac went on many adventures with Randy including traveling across the United States to really get to know his family from his moms side. We know if those dogs could talk, there would be some stories to be told.
Randy was preceded in death by his dad Fred D. Adkins, mom Betty J. Navarro, infant sister Patricia Adkins, as well as his fur boys Bud and Mac.
Randy is survived by his Pops (Ramon Navarro); brothers Fred (Elizabeth) Adkins of Virginia, John Adkins of Missouri, Roger Adkins of Kansas, Greg (Amanda) Navarro and Ray Navarro of Lompoc; sisters Deborah Murphy of Wisconsin, Angela Sanders and Ramona Guzman of Lompoc; 18 nieces and nephews, 25 great nieces and nephews, 4 great-great nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.
Randys service was held on Friday, February 12, 2021, through Starbuck-Lind Mortuary. You can view Randys service online at www.starbucklind.com. Randys family would appreciate you sharing a story on his page under View/Sign Guestbook.
