Ray Frederick Probst

After graduating from Lompoc High School in 1961, Fred joined the Air Force and was stationed at Walker AFB in Roswell, New Mexico until April 1965. Fred then began his 35 year telecommunications career at General Telephone in June 1965. Fred enjoyed food, friends and family, and spending time outdoors communing with the green goddess. He was preceded in death by his mother, Grace Probst; father, Herman Probst; sister, Jan Neidig-Leeper; and brothers, Bruce and Alan Probst. He is survived by his daughter, Leah Probst; three stepchildren, Mari Hawkins and Joseph and Patrick Coombs; grandson, Chance Medders; and four nieces and nephews. A graveside service is pending.

