Rena A. Hoover

Rena is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Doug Hoover, and their two children, first born, son Doug Hoover, Jr., his wife Kellie, and their only child Jordan, second born, Kathleen Tosh and her husband Shawn, and their children Jonathan, Dana, Kaitlin, and Connor. She is also survived by her only living sister Reba Baca.

ena was preceded in death by her dad Thaddis Buie, her mother Sarah Buie, sister Debbie, and brother Thaddis, Jr.

Rena had a passion for travel. She, along with Doug and many times all the kids, would take road trips all over the United States or cruise to Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, Quebec, and even cruising all over the Caribbean. She loved spending quality time with the family, especially the grandkids. She loved watching them grow up and learn to do things on their own.

Rena's other passion of 30 years was her nursing, helping people through all aspects of medical problems and working with those afflicted with drug abuse.

t Rena's request, there will not be a formal ceremony. She will be cremated by Starbuck-Lind Mortuary with plans, later this year (post COVID-19), to have a Celebration of Life and burial at sea.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to your favorite charity.

Rena will always be dearly loved and always dearly missed.