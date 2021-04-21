You have permission to edit this article.
Renaldo "Ray" M. Angel
Renaldo "Ray" M. Angel

February 24, 1939 - April 1, 2021

Renaldo "Ray" M. Angel passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on April 1, 2021. He was born and raised in Lompoc, California.

He is survived by his brother Seledonio Angel of Lompoc and sister Ramona Leon of San Diego.

He is preceded in death by his father, Francisco Angel, mother, Maria G Angel, brothers, David Angel, Frank Martinez, Francisco Angel Jr., Pasqual Angel, and sisters, Carmen Perez and Dolores Angel.

A private service will be held at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery.

