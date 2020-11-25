Richard David Newcomb passed away quietly on October 29, 2020, one year and one month after his 81st birthday. The son of Robert David Newcomb and Cassie Arcella Layne Newcomb, Richard was born on September 29, 1939 in Manville, New Jersey. Shorty after, the family moved to Jarratt, Virginia with the Johns Manville Corporation. At the age of 14 Dick moved to Lompoc where his father was a manager at the Lompoc Johns Mansville Diatomaceous Earth Plant.
Dick always excelled in school and graduated from Lompoc High School as the Valedictorian in 1957. Upon entering UCSB, Dick was selected for a special Honors Major, designing his own course of study. With an emphasis in English Literature, Dick graduated Magna Cum Laud in 1961. Shorty thereafter he moved to Seattle, Washington to continue his work on a Doctorate degree.
Dick served as a resident advisor in the dormitories and ultimately became an academic advisor. In this position, Richard rose over the years to the position of Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences for the University of Washington.
In retirement, Dick traveled the world extensively with a group of friends. He always took a class at the University in the destination language before departure, often serving as an interpreter for the group. He also wrote and published a large group of poetry.
Ten years after retiring, Dick had a disastrous fall down his condo stairs and suffered severe brain damage. After a short time, Dick was moved to the Lompoc Medical Center's Comprehensive Care Center where he spent 6 years enjoying the loving care of the nurses and staff of the CCC.
Dick passed away in the Cottage Hospital Medical ICU unit after a sudden illness, and failure of his liver. He was preceded by his parents, and leaves behind a loving family: Brother, Glen L. Newcomb (Mary), nephew, Robert C Newcomb (Michelle): niece, Stephanie Newcomb Bastian ( Jeffrey): grand nephew, Stephen G. Bastian (US Marine Corps) and “adopted” grand niece Shelby Cordts.
A small family service will be held at 11:00am, Monday, December 7th St. Mary's Episcopal Church's Memorial Garden, 2800 Harris Grade Road.
