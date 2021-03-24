Richard (Dick) C. Clark was born on January 16th, 1936; and having lived a very full 85 years, passed away on February 22nd, 2021.
Dick selflessly served our country in the United States Air Force for 24 years, where he achieved the rank of Captain. After retiring from the Air Force, Dick continued to serve by working at Vandenberg Air Force Base for an additional 15 years. It was at the base that Dick met the love of his life, and wife of 40 years, Doris.
Not only did Dick serve his country, but he also served his local community for many years, with the same dedication and devotion. Dick taught at the community college for a time, but also began volunteering his time at Lompoc Library as a tutor in the Literacy Program. For 30 years he used his multilingual skills to help tutor adults in English to help them achieve their individual goals. Ultimately, he was dedicated to helping others, and cultivated his love of learning in his students. In his spare time, Dick loved to play the organ, play tennis, hike, travel, take care of his personal collection of over 200 cacti, and as evidenced by his huge heart, he also loved to spend time with his family.
Richard is survived by his wife, Doris Clark, 5 children, 8 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
He was very loved, and will be deeply missed by all.
