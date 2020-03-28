Richard (Dick) Daniel Clark
Richard (Dick) Daniel Clark, of Lompoc, CA, died peacefully and went to be with the Lord on March 15th at the age of 90.

Dick is survived by his wife, Alice, his children Richard (Sharon), Vivienne, and Nancy (Brian), his grandchildren Peter (Anna), Heather, Stephen (Alisha), Michael, Daniel, Kathleen, and Mark and his great grandchildren (Jonathan, Isaac, Benjamin, Alayden, and Elrok). He is preceded in death by father, Roy, his mother, Leona, his sister, Marjorie, and twin brother, Robert.

Richard was born on May 18, 1929 in Buffalo New York and later served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In 1955, he graduated from New York State University College in Buffalo with a degree in Math. In 1975, he received his M.A. in Administration from University of Alabama, Huntsville.

He was married 64 years to his wife Alice who is a retired teacher. He had a career working in the defense and aerospace industry as a programmer, systems analyst, and in management on the SAGE system, APOLLO program, SAFEGUARD, SPACE SHUTTLE program, MX missile program, and the F-18 simulator system. He retired from Martin Marietta in 1987 at VAFB.

His children remember him as a dedicated husband, father, and community man who encouraged them to pursue higher education and their career goals.

Richard loved music, especially Big Band numbers and old hymns. He played his saxophone and the piano at church, in small groups, at nursing homes and the senior center his later years. In 2003, he restarted his “Big Band Now” and later renamed to “Dick Clark Big Band” consisting of many local professional musicians, which he organized, managed, and directed.

He enjoyed visiting with his family, playing tournament chess, duplicate bridge, and travelling the world with his wife.

he details regarding his memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Grace Baptist Church in Lompoc, CA. He received wonderful care and the family would like to thank his physician, Dr. Lawrence Riemer, the staff at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, CCC, and Fountain Square.

