Ricky Velazquez
Ricky Velazquez

February 4, 2021

Ricky Velazquez, 47, of Lompoc passed away on February 4th, 2021. Ricky was born on February 15th to Ramon Sr. and Maria Velazquez. He was Living in Hillsboro, OR. working for the Union as a pipefitter. Ricky worked for the Union nearly 20 years. Ricky graduated from Lompoc High, class of 1991. Ricky is survived by his Father, Ramon Sr., his wife Gloria Velazquez; Siblings, Brothers Ramon & Raul; Sister Sara; Children, Daughter Elaine, Sons Anthony, Mario & Gabriel; 7 Nieces & Nephews; & 5 Grandchildren. Ricky loved to Bbq, having get-togethers, watching sports, & he also loved Working on his Muscle car. An intimate viewing with Ricky 's family was held in Portland, Oregon, followed by cremation.

