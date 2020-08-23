Robert Charles Bliss (Bob) passed peacefully with his loving family surrounding him, on August 14, 2020. Bob was born on April 13, 1933, in Gunnison, Colorado to Alva and Mary Bliss. He met the love of his life quite by accident when he needed a tutor to catch up at school due to an eye surgery. Mary Jean Howell's mom was a teacher at the school where both teens attended, and saw something special in young Robert. Mary Jean was a year older than Bob and he said he fell for her then, but it was a few more years before Mary Jean realized that he was indeed her soul mate. They were married on March 9, 1952. Bob joined the USAF just before the birth of his first son, Bob Jr in 1953, and worked in Aircraft Mechanics, with B-52s. The family moved around a bit (several TDYs by himself and then with the family to Texas, Washington, and Kansas), and increased its size with two daughters, Elena Renee and Andra Kay, and one more son, Eric Ryan. He was assigned to VAFB in 1965 for his final post. Bob retired from the Air Force in 1978 as a CMSGT finishing up at the Bishop Road Tracking Station, and easily transitioned to the same position with Ford Aerospace. He worked for them for 12 years, including a year in Greenland, and then retired fully.He kept active with gardening, house projects, working on his and his kids' cars, target practice at the local Rod and Gun Club, sport shooting and competitions throughout North America, and walking in the local chaparral with their pet dog. He loved living in Lompoc, especially the trees and agricultural fields, on which he commented every time he saw them. Bob had a great love for Mary, their children, and grandchildren. Family was so important to him and he helped raise many more than just his four children. He was a strong and powerful man with a vast amount of patience and kindness. He taught all of us gun safety and how to shoot, plus he loved to dance with his beautiful wife, Mary. He had a great sense of humor, told jokes at countless family dinners, and loved to tease not only his wife and children but all of the spouses, and grands. He had an infectious smile, and raucous laughter. He mentored all of us, giving us wisdom that will last for generations. He was a great man, and his loss leaves a huge void in our hearts. Happy Trails, Pop!Bob is survived by Mary, his wife of 68 years, and his four children, their spouses plus the grandkids: Bob Bliss Jr (Pat, Lisa, Loni, & Trey), Renee Bliss (Tom Silva, Marcus), Andra Bliss Duffey (Mike, Kevin Mackey), and Eric Bliss (Cheryl, Ryan, & Erin). Also the grand-spouses, 5 great-grandkids, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bob also had wonderful caregivers including Bonnie Pommerville, the staff at Lompoc Medical Center, and Lompoc Skilled and Rehab, and Assisted Hospice. Memorial services will be scheduled in the near future. Information and comments can be found at the Starbuck-Lind Mortuary website. In lieu of flowers please send a donation, if you wish, to your favorite small business in Lompoc.
