Robert Miles Coe

Bob Coe wore a bracelet inscribed Whatever It Takes and thats how he lived his life. He was the moral and intellectual compass to his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and hundreds of employees.
Bob was born February 5, 1931 in Rockford, Illinois to Loren and Burdetta Coe. The family then moved to Los Angeles. Coming of age in the depression, Bob exhibited an early entrepreneurial spirit-selling eggs, victory garden vegetables and 3 different newspapers. He spent summers washing dishes in the cafeteria owned by a friends father on Catalina Island. Bob attended Audubon Junior High School, where he was smitten with Emma Shaw, the school ping pong champion. Their first date (on the street car) was their 9th grade graduation. Bob graduated from Manual Arts High School in 1948, then attended Occidental College before beginning a career in the Savings and Loan industry.
Bob and Emma were married October 9, 1954 and quickly began the family that both had dreamed of. Their daughter Virginia was followed by sons Robert and Scott, and the family relocated to Lompoc in 1963 when Bob was hired as the manager of the brand new Lompoc Savings and Loan. These two Angelinos loved the small town environment in which their children thrived, and Bob quickly became involved in community activities and youth sports.
An avid sports fan (the mere mention of Sandy Koufax or Arnold Palmer would bring tears to his eyes), Bob spent countless hours and drove hundreds of miles to watch his childrens and grandchildrens sporting events from AYSO soccer to baseball, basketball, cross country, track, football, water polo and tennis. He attended EVERY single football game and track meet that Rob and Scott ever had (and could still tell you almost every score and time), and happily watched dozens of plays and dance recitals. Whatever it took.
In 1968 Bob had the opportunity to change careers and opened a Taco Bell franchise. It was a perfect fit for his business acumen, integrity and commitment to Lompoc. Over the next 43 years, Bob provided employment for generations of Lompocans, as well as sponsored countless youth sports teams. He also endowed academic awards at both Lompoc and Cabrillo High Schools. This one Taco Bell grew to six, and eventually employed his son-in-law Roger McConnell and his son Scott. Few things made him as proud as running into ex-employees who were always quick to thank Mr. Coe.
His community involvement continued with the Lompoc Valley Club, the United Way, the Lompoc School Board, St. Marys Episcopal Church, the Santa Barbara County Tax Assessment Board, and, of course, his Boys Club and coffee group. He was named Lompocs Man of the Year in 1998.
As an only child, Bobs family life was of tantamount importance, and he was never happier than when family and friends gathered at his Lake Tahoe home. He was a legendary player of Charades and Trivial Pursuit. Bob loved to travel and was blessed to have made several trips across the US and to Europe with Emma. Following her death in 1992, he honored her legacy by keeping relationships strong within his growing family. His wisdom and encouragement carried 9 grandchildren through college, with the 10th graduating next spring. A lifelong conservative, he did his best to respect their often differing opinions, as long as they could be expressed with intelligence and conviction He was proud to have learned to text the kids, and did so with great humor. They were fortunate to have had not only childhood memories of Granddad, but also meaningful adult relationships with him. The last years of his life were further blessed with 3 great grandchildren. As were the generations before them, they will be charged to remember who you are and
what you represent.
Bob is survived by his children Virginia and Roger McConnell, Kelsey (Irene) and Kirk(Aubrey); Rob and Kari Coe and Nicole (Ryan), Tanya, Robert, Steven, Daniel and Matthew; and Scott and Margie Coe, Danielle and Michael (Kate), as well as great grandchildren Grace, Aoife and Lukas. He is also survived by his Sister-in-law Susan DiMotta, her husband Frank and their family. We will be eternally grateful for the compassionate care provided by Dr. Rollin Bailey, Dr. Khawar Gul and Dr. Joseph Aragon these past two years.
A streamed memorial service will be held at a later date. Until then, the family would love to hear your remembrances and favorite memories of Bob. You can send a quick note to rememberingbobcoe@gmail.com. Dads memory may continue to be honored by encouraging the young people in your lives to do Whatever It Takes.
