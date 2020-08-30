Ronald Francis Monks, Jr.

Beloved brother Ronald Francis Monks entered his eternal home early Sunday evening, 23rd of August 2020, after a lengthy illness. Ronald was under the compassionate care of the staff at Lompoc Skilled Nursing and Hospice, where his ever warm and and gracious smile warmed the hearts of his family of caregivers until the day of his passing.
Ron was born in 1951 to loving parents Lillian and Ronald Monks Sr. of Bridgeport, Connecticut, both from immigrant families who grew up across the street from one another. The family relocated to San Diego, California, where Ronald Jr. grew quickly into an accomplished student and athlete. “Ronnie Monks” excelled at all sports, including football, surfing, and basketball, but his baseball skills as a pitcher and home-run hitter were legendary at the time. He also played the violin from an early age and strummed many a rock song on his guitar.
He graduated from the University of San Diego with a BS degree in Accounting and worked as an accountant for J.C. Penney, a job that relocated him to Los Angeles and eventually Dallas, Texas, where he spent most of his adult life. Rons accounting jobs took him to many places, including managing the accounts of offshore drilling projects in Brazil, the Ivory Coast and the North Sea. Taking time off from accounting, Ron had some interesting jobs such as driving a municipal bus in Las Vegas, Nevada, and crisscrossing the United States as a tour bus driver. When unable to battle his illness alone, Ronald came to the Central Coast to be near his sister Elizabeth and brother-in-law Wyn. He found at last help and care and stability, which is a tribute to the compassionate angels here and across the country who assist people in need.
Ronald will be remembered as a stellar young athlete, a talented musician, and as an easy-going man who never said a bad word about anyone. He enjoyed laughing at simple things, was an empathetic listener, and was always ready with a smile of joy and gratitude. He is beloved by his sisters Elizabeth Hack of Lompoc and Lila Quigley of San Diego and by his brother Kevin Monks of Australia. His many nephews and nieces have fond memories of their dear Uncle Ron, who was always ready to listen and play and did not judge.
Ron and his family are grateful for the many public and private caregivers, health workers, counselors, social workers, social security employees, homeless assistance workers. Their professionalism and compassion play a fundamental role creating and uplifting a humane society for us to live in.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Catholic Charities, Homeless Shelter, St. Vincent de Paul or the social organization of your choice.
