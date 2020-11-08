You have permission to edit this article.
Ruben V. Garcia
Ruben V. Garcia

October 11, 2020

Garcia Ruben.jpg

On October 11th 2020, Ruben V. Garcia, loving Father and proud Navy Veteran, passed away at the age of 83.

Ruben was born February 12th 1937 in California to Francisco and Francisca Garcia. He served passionately in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1960, worked twelve years for GTE Telephone Company, and then worked on Vandenberg Air Force Base as an Electrical Engineer until he retired.

Ruben was preceded in death by both his parents, his siblings Olga Gonzales, Frank, Carlos and Manny Garcia. He is survived by his Aunt Theresa Montour, siblings Rachel Buckley, Robert Correy, Gloria Gomez and Julio Garcia. He is also survived by his children Brandi Gutierrez, and Pablo Carlon, as well as nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Ruben was deeply loved and respected by his entire family and all who knew him, and will be greatly missed.

Services for Ruben have already been privately held, and his ashes were scattered at sea, just as our Sailor requested.

