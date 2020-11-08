On October 11th 2020, Ruben V. Garcia, loving Father and proud Navy Veteran, passed away at the age of 83.
Ruben was born February 12th 1937 in California to Francisco and Francisca Garcia. He served passionately in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1960, worked twelve years for GTE Telephone Company, and then worked on Vandenberg Air Force Base as an Electrical Engineer until he retired.
Ruben was preceded in death by both his parents, his siblings Olga Gonzales, Frank, Carlos and Manny Garcia. He is survived by his Aunt Theresa Montour, siblings Rachel Buckley, Robert Correy, Gloria Gomez and Julio Garcia. He is also survived by his children Brandi Gutierrez, and Pablo Carlon, as well as nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Ruben was deeply loved and respected by his entire family and all who knew him, and will be greatly missed.
Services for Ruben have already been privately held, and his ashes were scattered at sea, just as our Sailor requested.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.