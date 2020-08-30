Ruth Anne Chacon-Coneys of Lompoc died Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the age of 63.
Ruth Anne was born January 16, 1957, to Julian and Consuelo Moreno Chacon in Bakersfield, California. After graduating from Santa Maria Beauty College she became a fulltime homemaker. She held part time jobs at the Walmart in Paso Robles and cell phone stores in Atascadero and Lompoc.
Ruth Anne was a past president of the women's auxillary of Lompoc VFW #1717, and a member of La Purisima Catholic Church.
She now joins her parents, and three of her children who preceded her in death; Tony, Elaine and Chelo. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Romaldo and Pedro and her sister Magdalena Murrillo. She is survived by her beloved John T. Coneys, and her children Peggie Barrera, Loretta Gonzales, Sotero Seja, Vanessa Martinez, Romaldo Espinoza, Delia Morlan, and Adriana Alberto. She is also survived by her sisters Elvira Rodriguez, Monica Baca, Lucia Rayos and Frances Hernandez, 33 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be Sunday, August 30, from 3-6pm in the chapel of the Starbuck-Lind Mortuary. Attendees are expected to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and observe occupancy limitations.
