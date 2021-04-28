Ruth Petanovich

Ruth was born on June 23, 1927 and passed on April 18, 2021. She was raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. After graduating from High School, she worked in a laundry. After that she was a restaurant waitress; on VE day she worked until 2:00 am while the whole town was celebrating. She married Andrew Petanovich in 1947 and began the life of a military wife. She had six children. Nick was born in Wisconsin, Bruce in Japan, Clyde in Illinois, Gail in Germany, and Shelley and Jim at Edwards AFB, California. When her youngest started school she worked as a lunch aid for 20 years at Clarence Ruth Elementary School. Ruth also did seasonal work in the tomato fields and the bean and carrot factories.
Even in her old age, Ruth's lively personality never dulled. Known to friends and family as witty and comical; those who knew her regarded her humor as her greatest quality. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading the newspaper daily, and keeping abreast of the current news. Her favorite tv shows were The Walking Dead and Outlander. She never missed watching the Super bowl, Raiders were her team. She loved her children unconditionally and always put her family first. Her favorite place to be was in her home.
Ruth is survived by daughters, Gail of Lompoc and Shelley of Escondido and son, Jim of Summerland and eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her sisters June and Mildred, her husband, and three eldest sons.
Ruth was blessed with a good family and long life. She was well-loved and will sorely be missed.
Ruth's service was held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery.
