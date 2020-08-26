You have permission to edit this article.
Sandra J. Doty
Sandra J. Doty

August 23, 2020

Sandy and her husband moved to Lompoc after he was stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base while serving in the Air Force. She lived in Lompoc for the next 50 years where they were heavily involved with the Lompoc Elks Club. She moved to Moody, TX, three years ago to be closer to family.

Sandy is survived by daughter Teri (Doty) Elsey, of Moody, TX; daughter Pam (Doty) Cowell, of Hoquiam, WA; son Doug Doty, of Killeen, TX; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dale Doty; parents Marion and Alice Jackson; and brother Larry Jackson.

Per her request, no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society.

