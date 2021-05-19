Jennings Setsue.jpg

Setsue K. Jennings of Lompoc passed away peacefully, May 4, 2021, at home, surrounded by her friends.

Setsue was born on September 16, 1939 in Tokyo, Japan to Gingorou and Fugi Kobayashi. She married Jack Jennings, a United States Air Force serviceman in March of 1960. They moved to Lompoc in the early 1970s. She worked at Vandenberg Air Force Base in billeting services for over 23 years.

Setsue was preceded in death by her husband Jack in 1986. She leaves behind her beloved cat "Mickey."

Setsue was a faithful member of the SGI/USA, a Buddhist organization, followers of Nichiren Daishonin's teachings.

The inurnment took place in the Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery.

She will be missed.

Tags

Load entries