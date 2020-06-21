Shannon Rose Chavez
0 entries

Shannon Rose Chavez

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Update - due to current restrictions on large gatherings, the memorial for Shannon Rose Chavez has been rescheduled to Saturday, February 20th 2021 from 12:30pm-5pm at Lompocs Hilton Garden Inn at 1202 North H St. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News