Shannon Rose Chavez (formerly Smith) was born to Tom and Jenne Smith on March 1st, 1956. Raised in Carpinteria, California, she was the middle of 10 children and had many happy memories with her sisters and brothers, enjoying the beach, going to the movies, and working at the family drugstore. Shannon was always an avid reader and a lover of music, films, and dancing. She graduated from Carpinteria High School in 1974, and went on to obtain a Master's Degree at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. On her first day of Graduate school, she met the love of her life, Larry Chavez. They married in 1979 and began a life of adventure together. They lived in Japan and Spain before returning to the Central Coast, where Shannon would find her calling as the Executive Director of the North County Rape Crisis & Child Protection Center in Lompoc in 1983, at only 27 years old. She went on to found another center in Santa Maria, and continued to devote her life to serving the underrepresented of her community over the next 30+ years. She was awarded the 2011 Valley of Flowers Peace Prize for her work to further peace and reconciliation in the Lompoc community. In her rare free time, she enjoyed spending time with her family at the beach, sharing her love of nature and exploring the world with her children. She cherished her role as a mother, and more recently as a grandmama, and made birthdays and holidays so magical and full of tradition. She was a wonderful cook and baker, as well as a great listener. Shannon moved gracefully beyond this earthly realm on 2/20/2020, surrounded by music, with her family at her side. She is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years, Larry Chavez of Lompoc, children Jamaica (& partner Casey Bocock), Camille, and Coryell Chavez, and granddaughter Paloma Chavez, as well as many sisters, brothers, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Tom and Jenne Smith, brother Storm Smith, and dear friend Tony Espinoza. A memorial will be held at Lompoc's Hilton Garden Inn at 1201 North H St on Saturday, March 28th 2020 from 12:30pm-5pm.