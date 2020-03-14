Sharon Newton

Sharon grew up in Olympia Washington, where she met and married her husband, Bill Newton. Sharon attended nursing school in Tacoma Wa. Sharon's entire career was spent in nursing, which included many years in Lompoc's ER and with Samsung. Bill and Sharon were married for 58 amazing years and raised three children, Dennis, Teresa and Jennifer. Sharon took great joy in her eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Sharon loved being a nurse, attending bible study, going to church, being with her dogs and quilting. Sharon was an active member of Lompoc Four Square church and loved her Pastor B. Sharon had a great love for this life and looked forward to seeing her Savior face to face.