On December 10, 2020 Sherman Hansen, surrounded by his family, passed peacefully from this world and into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ.
Sherman was born on March 9, 1936 in Fort Bragg, California. His family moved to Lompoc in 1945 where he graduated from Lompoc High in 1954.
Sherman worked as an electrical engineer for ITT, a defense contractor, for 32 years. Sherman also served in the US Air Force from 1956 - 1962 and he retired from the US Navy Reserves in 1981.
In 1968 he and Mary married and raised three children (Shannon, Sherman II and Jim) in the Lompoc Valley. Sherman was involved in coaching his sons' basketball, baseball and soccer teams. He also coached high school football and boys and girls high school basketball. In 1993 he coached the Lompoc Braves Girls' team to a CIF Southern Section Championship. He is known by many from Lompoc as “Coach Sherm”. In addition to coaching, Sherman and Mary loved to travel. They traveled in their “rig” for 24 years exploring every part of the United States, and other parts of North America, making many wonderful friends and memories along the way. Sherm loved to pull out the atlas and talk about the people and places they encountered in their travels.
Most important to Sherm, was his family. He loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren play sports. From the stands he could often be heard offering “advice” to the coaches down on the field. He was also famous for his BBQs and passed along his cooking skills to his sons, son-in-law and his grandchildren.
Sherman is preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Chaves, stepfather Carols Chaves, and sister, Marylin Howerton. He is survived by his wife, Mary Hansen, daughter Shannon Martens (Emiel), son Sherman Hansen II (Rebecca) and son, James Hansen, and his brother, Ronald Hansen. He is also survived by his grandchildren, his pride and joy, Trevor, Scott, Isabella and Jamie, and nieces and nephews.
Sherman had a deep love for his family, for people and for this country. His smile and laughter will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the The Wounded Warriors Project.
