Sherrilynne Probst, 77, was born in Seymour, Texas and lived in Texas for her entire childhood and teenage years. She was the oldest of five children and was the consummate big sister. Sherri moved to California in 1965, eventually settling in Lompoc where she raised her four children. Sherri obtained her Bachelor 's Degree from the University of California at Santa Barbara in 1981. Sherri began her social services career at Klein Bottle Social Advocates for Youth and returned to her home state of Texas in 1987 to be near her family. She worked at the Downtown Dallas Family Shelter (now Family Gateway)and was then hired by the Dallas County Supervision and Corrections Department as an adult probation officer where she served faithfully until her retirement in July 2011. Sherri obtained her Masters Degree in Counseling from Amber University in 1993 and was a Licensed Professional Counselor by the State of Texas. Sherri spent many years working as a contract therapist for the Family Place where she specialized in working with sexual abuse survivors. Sherri was a beautiful, strong, and intelligent woman who was loved by many who cherish her memory. She was preceded in death by her father Romy Gough and her mother Luella (Findley) Taylor. She is survived by the love of her life Frank Gadberry, Jr; siblings, Kaye Wade, Carola Phillips, Lisa Simmons, and Earl Donnell; children, Mari Hawkins, Joseph Coombs, Patrick Coombs, and Leah Probst; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Sarah Coombs and Chance Medders; and a host of friends and family.
