Shy'Ann Morrow

Mark Morrow, 54, of Lompoc CA, tragically passed away on December 2nd, 2020.
A viewing was held from 09:00 AM-11:00 AM on Friday, December 11th, 2020 at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary in Lompoc, CA.
Funeral services were held at 01:00 PM, on Friday, December 11th, 2020 at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary with Pastor Sherrick Bracy of St James MBC officiating. Due to COVID-19, the funeral service will be closed to the public, as only immediate family will be permitted to attend to stay in accordance with California state regulations. Anyone wanting to pay their respects, were encouraged to attend the viewing prior to the service.
Mark Morrow was born on Vandenberg AFB to Lois Simmons and Harry Morrow on November 26th, 1966. Mark was a graduate of Cabrillo Senior High School. His two daughters whom he shares with Lorraine Villalobos, were born in September of 1993 and February of 1996. He worked for Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department prior to working for Lompoc Federal Penitentiary for several years. Mark was heavily involved in both basketball and softball with his children, as a coach and also as a dedicated and passionate supporter. Mark had a genuine passion for cooking and fishing, which brought much joy to his life. The only things he loved more were his two girls Shy'Ann and Alexis Morrow who will miss him immensely.
Mark Morrow was preceded in death by his beloved Grandfather Isaac Simmons JR, Grandmother Mary Louise Robinson, and father Harry Morrow.
Mark Morrow is survived by his daughters Shy'Ann and Alexis Morrow, His mother Lois Simmons, His granddaughter Brielle Martinez, and his grandson who is on the way.
A Celebration of Life will be held by the Simmons family at a later date.
