Sonia Culmer of Lompoc, California passed away on August 3, 2020 at the age of 80 years from complications of Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Havana, Cuba on October 16, 1939 to Alfred and Clara Batson. She and her sisters moved to Miami, Florida when Sonia was age 7. It was there that she met and married the love of her life and childhood friend, Henry Culmer. The two wed in Richland, South Carolina in 1962. Not long after, Henry joined the United States Air Force in 1962 and they eventually settled in Lompoc, California.
Sonia graduated from Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina in 1962 in elementary education. She spent over 30 years employed as a teacher for the Lompoc School District working at Westwings Elementary and Los Berros until her retirement in 1999. She became a substitute teacher for 10 years after retirement.
Sonia was a deeply religious person. She was a member of Saint Mary's Episcopal Church in Lompoc. She took up an interest in floral design and decorating.
She was preceded in death by siter Marva Jones, Miami, Florida, her parents Alfred and Clara Batson. Sonia leaves behind her sisters Carol Jones, Danbury, Connecticut; Norma Farmer, Miami, Florida; husband Henry Culmer, Lompoc, California; son Ronald Culmer and his wife Diana Culmer, Dublin, California; son Cory Culmer, Santa Maria, California; Samuel Culmer, Los Angeles, California; daughter Lisa Culmer, Lompoc, California; grandson Jonathan Silva Culmer and his wife Katie, San Francisco, California; grandson Joshua Culmer and Claire Schachtely, Reno, Nevada.
Sonia had many nieces and nephews whom she loved which included Raqib Jones, San Jose, California; Rhonda Neal, Danbury, Connecticut; Andrea William, Durham, North Carolina; Laina Joseph, Riverdale, New York; Alfred Farmer, Port Saint Lucie, Florida, Kingsley Farmer, Miami, Florida. Also, Glenwood and Jonathan Barbee.
Funeral services are pending at Saint Mary's Episcopal Church.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.