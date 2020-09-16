Stacey LeAnn Jurosky left us peacefully on August 25, 2020 to join the Angels in Heaven, after a two-year battle with cancer.
She was born in Santa Maria, CA and grew up in Lompoc, CA where she made life long friends, beautiful memories and had her children.
Through her, we realized what courage, resilience and strength truly means and Stacey will live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew her and whose special light will always guide us.
Stacey loved being with her children, family and friends and you could always count on her sense of humor and quirkiness to make any family gathering special. She always had a story to share that brought smiles and laughter to those fortunate enough to be around her. She was an 'old soul' who was wise beyond her years and passed that wisdom on to those who needed support and love, no matter who it was.
Stacey's love and support for all children was special and evident by how easily they welcomed her comfort and support, whenever needed. Her world revolved around her son Vincent and daughter Aryanna. She was a kind, loving and supportive Mom who hoped their lives would always be filled with love and happiness.
Stacey was predeceased by her Sister Cory Howell, Brother Timothy Howell and Grandparents James and Allean Foley and Andrew Jurosky.
Stacey will be missed by her Son Vincent Guerrero, Daughter Aryanna Guerrero, Mother Brenda Foley Jurosky, Father Joe Jurosky, Stepmother Candi Jurosky, Grandmother Monica Jurosky, Stepgrandmother Patricia Foley, her Partner Tiffany Sousa, Stepbrothers Dustin Mote (Brianna) and Derek Mote (Erika), loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews and Friends.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following:
Volunteers for Inter-Valley Animals
PO Box 896
Lompoc, CA 93438
Phone: 805-735-6741
On-Line Donations: www.vivashelter.org or American Cancer Society: www.cancer.org
