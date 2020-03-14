Steven E. Wurster, 72, of Henderson, NV, passed away on March 7, 2020, following a brief illness.
A celebration of life will take place on March 20, 2020 in Lompoc, CA, Steve's true hometown. For more information, please email brownsfan1947@yahoo.com.
Steve was born in Lima, Ohio on November 6, 1947. He came to Lompoc, CA over the summer prior to his junior year in high school. He liked Lompoc so much that he enrolled in Lompoc Senior High School and never went back to Ohio. He graduated from Lompoc Senior High School in 1966.
Steve married and divorced Cathy Rivaldi; they had 2 children, Cheryl and Robert. Steve later married and divorced Ginger Volkmann. He always spoke very fondly of her even though they hadn't seen each other in many years.
Steve worked at many antique and modern auto parts stores over the years. He loved British sportscars and Ford Mustangs, but his favorite hobby was cheering for the Cleveland Browns. In fantasy football, he never could separate his love for the Browns for the best player in a position and always wound up with a team full of Browns.
Steve is survived by Cheryl (spouse Andrew), Robert (spouse Mindi), Cheryl and Robert's sister, Becky (spouse Dan) grandchildren Hunter, Izzy, Clayton, Kaylee and Ella, sister, Nancy, nephews Tim (spouse Abby) and Michael (spouse Linda), and many other family members and friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Leona and William, brother Robert, infant sister Rosemary and brother-in-law Jerry. lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Cleveland Browns Foundation or the charity of your choice . The family wishes to thank St. Rose hospital, Canyon Vista Post-Acute care and Horizon Specialty Hospital in Las Vegas for caring for Steve during his final month.
