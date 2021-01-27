Sven Carl Ernberg passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of December 24th, 2020 at Lompoc Valley Hospital from a heart condition.
Sven Carl, “Carl”, was born in Milwaukee, WI on July 2nd, 1932 to Swedish immigrants Karl Vilhelm Ernberg and Gunhild Maria Ernberg (Dikander). He and his younger sister Barbara made up the small Ernberg family. They were raised in the picturesque town of Greendale, Wisconsin and enjoyed an idyllic childhood with their loving parents. After graduating from Greendale High School, Carl served in the Army during the Korean War. At the conclusion of his Army service, he attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison where he received his Bachelor of Science in Geophysics. Carl then began his life-long career as a geophysicist in the civil service for military defense, first at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington D.C., and later at Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc, CA until his retirement, serving his country for over 40 years.
Fiercely intelligent, he began earning early distinction from his schoolmates. His younger sister Barbara recalls Carl's former high school teachers introducing themselves to her once she entered high school, wanting so much to talk about how brilliant her brother was. The young Carl winning accolades and newspaper write-ups featuring his scientific-related accomplishments. Even winning a radio trivia contest in 1943 along with the grand prize, a shiny new bicycle.
Later, his assignments as a geophysicist included mapping the earth's gravity, missile trajectory and various topographic charting. His work took him to all 4 corners of the world by air, land and sea including an assignment on the USS Archerfish, one of history's most fabled submarines. The events of which were published in a book called “Gallant Lady - a Biography of the USS Archerfish”.
Carl moved with his three young sons from Washington, DC to Lompoc, CA in 1967 and called Lompoc home for 53 years until his death. Carl met the love of his life R'Neta on the golf course. They married soon after in 1975. Carl cherished his stepdaughters dearly and he and R'Neta shared many interests together. She introduced him to her Italian heritage through her cuisine and her lively and lovely disposition. They shared their lives together until her passing in 2017.
Carl dedicated himself to raising his children and to his scientific research. He belonged to and supported numerous scientific organizations. Feeding his enthusiasm for terra and the great outdoors, Carl enjoyed nature walks, fishing, camping and road trips with his sons. He loved his stepdaughters and became a cherished part of R'Neta's extended Italian family.
Carl's greatest passion however, was golf. He had the great fortune to have played some of the world's most notable courses. He very much enjoyed living on the golf course in Vandenberg Village where he worked on his game no less than 3 times per week for nearly 50 years until age and health prevented this pursuit.
A voracious reader, Carl consumed his library of historical biographies, military strategy, astrophysics and of course, geology. Carl was known for his penetrating stare, the eyes of one who observes before making judgement. A quiet disposition gave hint at his wisdom and very gentlemanly manner. He maintained his firm dignity and tenacious independence until his last breath.
Carl was preceded in death by his beloved wife R'Neta Ernberg and his sons Danny Ernberg and Dennis Ernberg. He is survived by his dear sister Barbara Ernberg, his treasured stepdaughters Denise Flaherty (Bill), Lori Hornbrook (George), his cherished son David Ernberg (Juliet), his grandchildren Ryan, Shaun, Jennifer, Matthew, Steven and Jack and his great-grandchildren Jaxon, Houston, Savannah, Petal and Lark.
Carl's final wishes included a request that no ceremony or memorial be held in his honor therefore, his family will scatter his ashes at sea in a private remembrance.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Carl's Alma mater, The University of Wisconsin at Madison, “Geoscience Terra Fund” in Carl's memory. Terra Fund for Geoscience – 112421160. Gifts by check should be addressed to: UW Foundation, U.S. Bank Lockbox, Box 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278-0807 “Gift in Memory of Sven “Carl” Ernberg.
