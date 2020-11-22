You have permission to edit this article.
Thelma R. King
Thelma R. King

The time and location of the funeral service for Thelma King has been changed. The graveside funeral service will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 10am in the pavilion of the Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, directors.

