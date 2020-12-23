Thomas Edward Hardeman born in San Bernardino, California, on June 22, 1953. Passing away on November 24, 2020 at the age of 67. Preceded in death by his father Edward David Hardeman of Texas and his mother Mary Joe Hardeman of Oklahoma. He is survived by his brother Andrew Hardeman of Northern California.
Had been employed with R.B. Services in Trona, California. Previously he had been employed with John Mansville/Celite Corporation for 17 years. His positions included Sheet Metal Fabricator, Welder, Rigger, & Electrician. When watching sports on television, football and golf were his favorites.
In August of 1977, he married Jane (Janie) of 43 years.
